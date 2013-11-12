UPDATE 1-Itau's Setubal says loan risk strategy shift bearing fruit

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Itau Unibanco Holding SA is achieving every goal of a strategy to reduce its lending risks that it set about two years ago, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday, a sign that Brazil's largest private-sector lender will not grow aggressively in coming years.

The Sao Paulo-based bank's strategy will likely allow it to lower its provisions for bad loans and trigger a recovery in interest income, he said.

Even if Brazil's banking system experiences an across the board decline in interest rates, Itau is positioned to mitigate the impact of slow economic growth and any other cyclical problem afflicting credit markets, Setubal said.

He sees net interest income, or revenue from lending transactions, as well as net interest margins, or the average rate charged on loans, improving as the bank's strategy takes hold.

"Every item we want to achieve, we did over the past two or so years," he said. "We changed strategy because we were not satisfied with what we delivered. We knew we could deliver more and better."

Setubal's strategy consisted of focusing on less risky segments such as payroll-deductible and mortgage lending, cutting expenses and boosting fee and insurance-related income.

The strategy allowed the bank to post stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings last month. Itau's shares are up 10 percent this year, the biggest gainer among Brazil's largest banks.

"It's a bank that's less volatile, less vulnerable to the economy's stops and gos, more solid," Setubal said. "The change in the loan book profile is massive, if you compare it to the bank that we were two years ago."

Itau reported last month that its recurring profit, which excludes one-time items, was 4.022 billion reais ($1.84 billion) in the third quarter. That was above the average estimate of 3.782 billion reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.