2013年 8月 16日

Itaú Unibanco charged $8 bln in back taxes for 2008 merger

SAO PAULO Aug 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said on Friday it had received a fine in June from Brazilian tax authorities charging 18.7 billion reais ($7.98 billion) in back taxes related to the 2008 merger that made it Brazil's largest bank by market value.

Itaú is appealing the decision and its lawyers see a "remote" risk of losing the appeal, according to a securities filing. []
