Itaú Unibanco charged $8 bln in back taxes for 2008 merger

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
SAO PAULO Aug 16 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA said on Friday it had received a fine in June from Brazilian tax authorities charging 18.7 billion reais ($7.98 billion) in back taxes related to the 2008 merger that made it Brazil's largest bank by market value.
Itaú is appealing the decision and its lawyers see a "remote" risk of losing the appeal, according to a securities filing. []
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.