New Issue-Itau Unibanco sells $1.25 bln notes

March 12 Itau Unibanco SA Grand Cayman
Branch sold $1.25 billion of unsecured subordinated notes in the
 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson
Reuters service. 	
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itau, and JP Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: ITAU UNIBANCO SA, GRAND CAYMAN BRANCH 	
	
AMT $1.25 BLN   COUPON 5.65 PCT    MATURITY    03/19/2022   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   09/19/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 5.65 PCT     SETTLEMENT  03/19/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 361.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

