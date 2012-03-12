New Issue-Itau Unibanco sells $1.25 bln notes

March 12 Itau Unibanco SA Grand Cayman Branch sold $1.25 billion of unsecured subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itau, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ITAU UNIBANCO SA, GRAND CAYMAN BRANCH AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 5.65 PCT MATURITY 03/19/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/19/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.65 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 361.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A