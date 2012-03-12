New Issue-Itau Unibanco sells $1.25 bln notes

BRIEF-Deltic Timber reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26, management changes
* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8
March 12 Itau Unibanco SA Grand Cayman Branch sold $1.25 billion of unsecured subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Itau, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ITAU UNIBANCO SA, GRAND CAYMAN BRANCH AMT $1.25 BLN COUPON 5.65 PCT MATURITY 03/19/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/19/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.65 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/19/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 361.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. increases reserves by 53% and announces share consolidation
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway Inc, told CNBC on Monday that his conglomerate had purchased about 120 million shares of Apple Inc. in 2017.