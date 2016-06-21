India cigarette maker ITC's CEO Deveshwar to step down next year

June 21 ITC Ltd, India's largest
cigarette maker, said Yogesh Deveshwar would step down as chief
executive next year and serve as non-executive chairman for
three years thereafter.
ITC's board had "strongly urged" Deveshwar to continue as
CEO, but he wanted the company to have a younger leader,
according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday. The company did not
name a successor to Deveshwar.
Deveshwar, 69, joined ITC in 1968, according to the
company's website. He has been the CEO and chairman of the
company for more than two decades.
Between 1991 and 1994, Deveshwar led state-owned carrier Air
India as chairman and managing director. He's also a director on
the central board of the Reserve Bank of India.
ITC, which is nearly 25 percent owned by British American
Tobacco Plc, sells four of every five cigarettes in
India. The Indian company has been hit by higher taxes on
tobacco products and a government push to discourage tobacco
consumption.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)