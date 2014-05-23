UPDATE 2-Taxing times make smaller smokes healthy for India's ITC

* Q4 net profit 22.78 bln rupees vs 19.3 bln year earlier
* Price hikes, smaller cigarettes boost margins
* Sales volumes drop 3 pct-analysts
By Nandita Bose
MUMBAI, May 23 Indian tobacco firm ITC Ltd's
move to shorten low-priced cigarettes by 5 millimetres
helped fourth-quarter profit jump 18 percent as customers
snapped up smokes small enough to qualify for a lower government
tax rate.
A pick-up in low-cost cigarette consumption helped India's
largest cigarette maker boost margins even when overall sales
volumes remained subdued as India raises tobacco taxes and
slowing economic growth squeezes discretionary spending.
ITC isn't alone in the world's second-biggest market for
tobacco consumption in spotting the potential to roll out 64 mm
products taxed at less than half the rate of full-size 69 mm
smokes - a category the government left out from its sharp
excise hikes in the past two years.
Yet selling four out of every five cigarettes in India means
ITC, nearly 25 percent-owned by British American Tobacco
, stands to gain most from a product category analysts
expect will grow fast.
"Taxes are widening the price gap sharply between a
normal-size smoke and a smaller one, pushing more consumers to
trade down in the current environment where things are anyway
tough," Arnab Mitra, vice-president of equity research for
Credit Suisse in Mumbai, told Reuters.
Mitra expects the 64 mm segment to more than double to 15-20
percent of overall sales for the industry in the next two to
three years. India, with a $6 billion cigarette market and more
than 275 million users, ranks second globally in tobacco product
consumption behind China's nearly 301 million smokers, according
to a study published in medical journal Lancet.
A nearly 40 percent duty hike on normal-sized cigarettes in
the past two years - introduced by a cash-strapped government
keen to boost tax revenue - along with a sharp drop in
discretionary spending is gradually pushing up sales of the ITC
64 mm cigarettes.
India's fourth-biggest company by market value rolled out
the shortened products under brands like Gold Flake and Navy Cut
across the country last summer.
TAXING EVERY STICK
ITC, which generates about half its revenues from
cigarettes, reported a fourth quarter net profit of 22.78
billion rupees ($389.37 million). Net sales rose 12 percent even
as volumes fell about 3 percentage points, according to three
analysts who track the company. ITC does not disclose volume
growth figures.
Its non-cigarette business grew 13 percent. The company in
recent years has been focusing very heavily on diversification -
as India follows the rest of the world in adopting anti-smoking
regulations - and is aggressively expanding its consumer
products business.
India applies tax by single cigarette rather than pack,
since 70 percent of smokers in India buy their smokes in single
units. The excise duty on a 64 mm cigarette is 0.67 rupees
compared with 1.47 rupees on a 69 mm stick, according to data
from India's Central Board of Excise and Customs.
Normal-sized cigarette taxes are likely to go up by around a
further 12-15 percent this year, according to analysts tracking
the sector, and the smaller smokes have emerged as a boon for
ITC at least in the near-term.
Morningstar senior research analyst Suruchi Jain expects
operating margins to expand 200 basis points this year as
low-tax smokes gain traction.
"It will take some time more for this segment to move the
needle significantly on the volume growth side, but it is a
product of the future and is definitely helping the company
manage risk," Morningstar's Jain said.
($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)