NTT Data to make Itelligence wholly-owned for $78.5 mln

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
TOKYO Oct 29 Japan's NTT Data Corp said on Monday it will launch a tender offer for all remaining shares in German IT consulting unit Itelligence AG for 10.80 euros per share, in a deal worth 60.7 million euros ($78.5 million).
NTT Data said it aims to make Itelligence a wholly owned subsidiary. NTT Data now owns an 81.3 percent stake in the firm and NTT Communications owns 8.2 percent.
Itelligence last closed at 7.50 euros.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.