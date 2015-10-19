MOVES-JP Morgan's Francis Troise to join ITG as CEO

Oct 19 Brokerage Investment Technology Group Inc appointed Francis Troise chief executive and president.

Troise is expected to take over his new role in January.

From 2010 until October, Troise was a managing director at JP Morgan Chase & Co, most recently as head of JP Morgan Execution Services, a global multi-asset electronic execution group within the investment bank.

He has also worked at Barclays Capital and Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)