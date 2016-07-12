版本:
MOVES-Robert Darling, Stephen Farrell join ITG's APAC team

July 12 Investment Technology Group Inc, an independent multinational broker, hired Robert Darling and Stephen Farrell to its Asia Pacific electronic trading team in Hong Kong.

Darling previously worked at Standard Chartered Bank as a director in the cash equity sales trading group.

Farrell joins from CIMB Securities, a unit of Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings, where he was an electronic sales trader covering Asia clients. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

