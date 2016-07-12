MOVES-Robert Darling, Stephen Farrell join ITG's APAC team

BRIEF-Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
* Memorial Production Partners LP commences court-supervised financial restructuring process
July 12 Investment Technology Group Inc, an independent multinational broker, hired Robert Darling and Stephen Farrell to its Asia Pacific electronic trading team in Hong Kong.
Darling previously worked at Standard Chartered Bank as a director in the cash equity sales trading group.
Farrell joins from CIMB Securities, a unit of Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings, where he was an electronic sales trader covering Asia clients. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
BEIJING, Jan 17 China's Baidu Inc said it has appointed a former Microsoft Corp executive as chief operating officer, part of a push into artificial intelligence as earnings from its core search engine business wane.
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 General Motors Co will announce as early as Tuesday long-held plans to invest about $1 billion in its U.S. factories, following recent criticism of the company by President-elect Donald Trump, a person briefed on the matter told Reuters late on Monday.