May 28 Oil and gas company Ithaca Energy said it received a statement of claim from a law firm regarding work at its Greater Stella Area asset in the North Sea.

The company, which denied any wrongdoing, said the claim related to a purported misrepresentation of information regarding the completion of modifications at a floating production facility in the North Sea. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)