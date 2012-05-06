Kuwait national oil firm pulls Ithaca Energy bid - paper

KUWAIT May 6 Kuwait's national oil company has
walked away from takeover talks with North Sea-focused oil and
gas explorer Ithaca Energy , a Kuwaiti daily
reported on Sunday.
Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration, the international arm
of Kuwait Petroleum Corp. (KPC), was not immediately for comment
on the report in al-Seyassah newspaper which cited high-level
unnamed sources in KPC.
"Kuwait closed the door to negotiation completely," the
newspaper quoted a source as saying.
London's Sunday Times reported in March that the Kuwaiti
group was in advanced takeover talks with the company, which is
also listed in London.
Ithaca said in March that it had received unsolicited
interest from several unnamed parties in a deal estimated to be
worth C$868 million ($880 million).