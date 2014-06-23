版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy to offer $300 mln senior unsecured notes due 2019

June 23 Ithaca Energy Inc :

* Intends to offer $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2019

* Notes, net proceeds of which will be used to partially repay (without cancelling) company's senior secured reserves based lending ("RBL") facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
