公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 11日 星期三 14:15 BJT

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy encouraged by latest Stella project well

Sept 11 Ithaca Energy Inc : * Stella development well - successful test results * Ithaca - stella field development well, "a1", flowed at a maximum

