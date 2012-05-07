UPDATE 1-Ithaca Energy sets deadline for bids

May 7 Oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy Inc
said it remained in dialogue with interested
parties and has set a bid deadline after a newspaper reported
that Kuwait's national oil company was no longer in talks to buy
the Canadian company.
Ithaca said earlier this year it had received a number of
unsolicited offers to buy the company, and London's Sunday Times
reported in March that Kuwait's national oil company was in
advanced takeover talks with Ithaca..
On Sunday, however, a Kuwaiti daily reported that the Kuwait
Foreign Petroleum Exploration, the international arm of the
Middle Eastern state's oil operation, has walked away from
takeover talks.
North Sea-focused Ithaca expects to provide more details in
four weeks.
"The company is aware of recent press and media speculation
concerning the status of these discussions and confirms that it
remains in dialogue with bona fide parties," Ithaca said in a
statement on Monday.