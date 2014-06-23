Ithaca Energy to buy interests in three UK oil fields for $170 mln

June 23 Ithaca Energy Inc said it entered into an agreement with Sumitomo Corp to buy interests in three UK oil fields for $170 million.

The North Sea oil and gas operator said incremental 2014 pro-forma production from the field interests was estimated to be about 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

