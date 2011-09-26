UPDATE 1-Itochu to enter LPG business in Philippines-Nikkei

Sept 27 Itochu Corp will foray into liquefied petroleum gas business in the Philippines to tap a growing demand for its use as a home cooking fuel, the Nikkei business daily reported.

A joint venture, 40 percent owned by Itochu, has agreed to buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc's entire Philippine LPG business for an estimated 10 billion yen ($130.9 million), the paper said.

The transaction, which will also include 10 gas stations and other assets, is expected to close by December, Nikkei reported.

After buying assets of Shell, which controls 18 percent of the LPG wholesale market in the Philippines, Itochu is eyeing other Southeast Asian nations as well, the daily said.

Itochu will handle the procurement of all LPG for the joint venture, which is also owned by local company Isla Petroleum & Energy, Nikkei said.

Use of LPG as a cooking fuel, which now accounts for 40 percent in the Philippines, is expected to grow as a replacement for wood and charcoal, the paper said. ($1 = 76.380 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)