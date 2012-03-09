UPDATE 1-Century Tokyo Leasing to buy stake in Jetstar Japan-Nikkei

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Century Tokyo to buy 16.7 pct interest in Jetstar
* Century Tokyo will be third biggest shareholder in Jetstar
March 9 Century Tokyo Leasing Corp , a unit of Japanese trading house Itochu Corp, will buy a 16.7 percent stake in budget airline start-up Jetstar Japan, to expand its aircraft leasing operations, the Nikkei reported.
The company will buy the stake from top shareholder Mitsubishi Corp, which has a 33.4 percent stake in Jetstar Japan, the daily said.
The remaining shares are equally split between Japan Airlines Co and Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd , the Nikkei said.
Jetstar Japan plans to boost its asset utilization efficiency by lowering aircraft leasing costs and leasing offices and airport facilities, the daily reported.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.