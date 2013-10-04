Itochu says talks with Vitol end on Texas LPG export facility

TOKYO Oct 4 Itochu Corp and European
oil trading house Vitol S.A. have ended talks about
the Japanese trader taking a 34 percent stake in Vitol's planned
$500 million U.S. liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) refining,
storage and exporting base, an Itochu spokesman said.
The Itochu spokesman declined to comment on the specific
reason for the firms ending the talks, saying only that the
decision was a "comprehensive judgement".
A final investment decision on the facility that looked to
include butane and propane storage capacity in Beaumont, Texas,
had been delayed from a planned June timeframe.
The plant was slated to ship about 3 million tonnes a year
of LPG overseas, Itochu had said when it first announced its
intent to participate in the project in February.
Vitol could not be immediately contacted for a comment.
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)