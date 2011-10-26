UPDATE 1-Itron posts Q3 loss, to cut 750 jobs

* To cut 7.5 pct of global positions
Oct 26 Power meter maker Itron Inc
posted a weak third quarter and said it would close several
manufacturing units and cut 750 full-time positions, or about
7.5 percent of its global workforce, to reduce costs.
The company will also take a pretax restructuring charge of
about $65-$75 million over the next 15 to 18 months, it said.
Itron expects cost savings of about $30 million annually in
2013 and is implementing projects to close or consolidate many
plants over the next 15-18 months.
Itron posted a net loss of $517 million, or $12.70 per
share, for July-September, compared with a profit of $28
million, or 68 cents a share, a year ago.
The company reported revenue of $615.6 million for the
quarter.
Shares of the company closed at $32.54 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)