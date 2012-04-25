UPDATE 1-Itron 1st-qtr profit misses Street on higher costs

* Q1 adj EPS $0.91 vs est $0.93
* Revenue $571.6 mln vs est $549.8 mln
* Total operating costs up 6 pct
* Shares down 7 pct after market
April 25 Power meter maker Itron Inc's
first-quarter profit missed market expectations as it was hurt
by higher costs, sending its shares down 7 percent in
aftermarket trade.
Costs rose due to expenses on product development, software
implementation and on building sales teams in Latin America and
Asia-Pacific.
Net income for the quarter fell to $25.4 million, or 63
cents per share, from $27.1 million, or 66 cents per share, a
year ago.
Operating income at the energy segment went down 12 percent,
while operating income at the water segment fell 5 percent.
Excluding items, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $571.6 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 93 cents per share on
revenue of $549.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $44.73 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.