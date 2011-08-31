UPDATE 1-Itron names LeRoy Nosbaum as CEO

* Nosbaum replaces Malcolm Unsworth

* Appointment effective immediately

August 31 - Power meter maker Itron Inc (ITRI.O) said it appointed LeRoy Nosbaum as chief executive of the company, effective immediately.

Nosbaum, age 65, served as chief executive of Itron from 2000 to 2009 and succeeds Malcolm Unsworth, who retired as CEO.

"Under LeRoy's leadership, the company grew revenues ten-fold, from $193 million in 1999 to more than $1.9 billion in 2008," Jon Eliassen, chairman of Itron, said in a statement.

Shares of the Liberty Lake, Washington-based company were up 2 percent at $40.70 in after-market trade. They closed at $39.82 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)