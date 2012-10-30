Andreessen Horowitz leads $15.5 mln funding of ItsOn mobile firm

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 Andreessen Horowitz is leading
a $15.5 million round of venture funding for ItsOn Inc, a
developer of software that supports more flexible mobile billing
options like sponsored data services and split billing for work
and personal use.
ItsOn, which has had funding from Verizon Communications
, Vodafone Group Plc and Best Buy in the
past, said its technology will power a new service for one of
the top three U.S. mobile providers starting in early 2013.
Silver Lake AG and SV Angel are also providing funding for
ItsOn in the current round but the majority is from Andreessen
Horowitz, according to its founder Marc Andreessen. ItsOn was
co-founded four years ago by former Cisco Systems Inc
executive Charlie Giancarlo and Greg Raleigh, whose company
Airgo Networks was bought by Qualcomm Inc in 2006.
ItsOn's offering includes software that is installed on both
mobile devices such as smartphones and on remote servers
connected to the wireless service provider's network.
The company's idea is that consumers would be able to use
the smartphone software to easily make changes in their service
plan without having to call customer services.
As consumers use more and more mobile data services on
devices such as smartphones and tablet computers, they are
increasinly wary of how much they use since U.S. operators
Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc have moved from unlimited
use plans and now charge based on how much data customers use.
The ItsOn software also allows the network operator to track
data consumption on each device so it can suggest a different
service option in cases where a user has a data plan that allows
for well above or below the usage, the company said.
Mobile operators typically have a set number of price
options they can offer customers as it takes time to introduce a
new service plan.
But with the ItsOn system they can offer far more options
and allow consumers to change them more easily, according to the
company and its backers.
"This is a much more advanced way to do usage based
pricing," said Marc Andreessen, noting that carriers now depend
on "very crude pricing plans."
For example, ItsOn technology could allow temporary
sponsorship of wireless data connections for specific sports
events, online shopping or even services like personal email or
social network access, its chief executive Greg Raleigh said.
Customers who use the same device for business and pleasure
could also get separate bills by using the new software, Raleigh
said. Both AT&T and Verizon Wireless have talked about the
possibility of offering sponsored data connections but neither
has said when such services would be available.
Raleigh declined to comment on which carriers and what types
of services his software would support first.