UPDATE 2-Exelis results beat Street; ITT posts profit

May 4 Defense contractor ITT Exelis
posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by strong
revenue at its information and technical services segment.
ITT Exelis -- the defense business that ITT Corp
spun off in October as part of that company's three-way split --
maintained its full-year 2012 outlook, and said it secured new
international orders and extended several service contracts.
For the first quarter, information and technical services
revenue rose 16 percent to $768 million as several large service
contracts reached full operational phase.
The legacy ITT Corp, which now provides components
for aerospace, rail, energy and other markets, reported a
quarterly profit from continuing operations as its industrial
process revenue jumped 35 percent.
ITT reported earnings from continuing operations of $10
million, or 11 cents a share, compared with a loss of $22
million, or 23 cents a share a year ago.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $577 million.
ITT spun off its defense and water management segments to
take advantage of the recovering commercial markets as global
military spending comes under pressure.
The water business, which was spun off as Xylem, on
Thursday posted a lower quarterly profit on higher costs but its
revenue rose as its water infrastructure business saw demand in
emerging markets.
For the quarter, ITT Exelis reported earnings of $70
million, or 37 cents per share, compared with $82 million, or 44
cents per share a year ago.
Exelis shares rose 3 percent in trading before the bell.
They closed at $11.69 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.