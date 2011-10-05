UPDATE 1-ITT says 3-way split to be completed this month

* Separation of defense, water businesses set for Oct. 31
* Plans reverse stock split
Oct 5 ITT Corp (ITT.N) said on Wednesday its
board approved the spinoffs of its defense and water segments,
and that its split into three companies will be completed on
Oct. 31.
As part of the separation, shareholders of record will
receive one common share of ITT Exelis, the new defense
company, and one common share of Xylem Inc, the new water
management company. ITT said the Internal Revenue Service had
advised that the split qualifies as a tax-free transaction.
ITT Exelis will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under
the symbol "XLS" while Xylem will trade under "XYL".
ITT Corp said it planned a one-for-two reverse stock split,
under which every two shares will be converted into one common
share of ITT, effective with the market close on Oct. 31.
That move will reduce ITT Corp's common shares outstanding
to 92.5 million from 185 million.
The company is splitting up to take advantage of recovering
commercial and industrial markets as global defense spending
comes under pressure. After the separation, ITT Corp will
continue as a company that supplies engineered services to
aerospace, transportation and industrial markets.
Shares of ITT closed up 2.5 percent at $42.59.
