Emerging markets lift ITT third-quarter sales

Nov 2 ITT Corp reported a lower quarterly net profit on Friday, reflecting the company's breakup a year ago, but earnings from continuing operations were up, helped by U.S. industrial demand and sales to energy markets in emerging economies.

The maker of specialty components for energy, transportation and manufacturing said it had earned $73.0 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with $108.5 million or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 8 percent to $555.9 million.