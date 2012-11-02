Emerging markets lift ITT third-quarter sales

BRIEF-GE says appoints seven new company officers
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
Nov 2 ITT Corp reported a lower quarterly net profit on Friday, reflecting the company's breakup a year ago, but earnings from continuing operations were up, helped by U.S. industrial demand and sales to energy markets in emerging economies.
The maker of specialty components for energy, transportation and manufacturing said it had earned $73.0 million, or 78 cents per share, compared with $108.5 million or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 8 percent to $555.9 million.
* Danny Di Perna has been appointed vice president, global sourcing for GE Power
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million