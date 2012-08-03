ITT adjusted profit rises

Aug 3 ITT Corp, which provides components for aerospace, rail, and energy markets, posted a rise in adjusted quarterly profit on strong sales to the U.S. mining, chemical and industrial markets.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $16.7 million, or 18 cents per share, for the second quarter, from $18.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, ITT earned 50 cents per share, compared with 46 cents per share last year.

Revenue rose 3 percent to $567.5 million.