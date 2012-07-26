版本:
ITT Educational 2nd-qtr profit slides

July 26 ITT Educational Services Inc's quarterly profit fell sharply as new student sign-ups at the for-profit college chain dropped 9.5 percent.

Net income fell to $46 million, or $1.96 per share for the second-quarter, from $79 million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $329.8 million as the company, which runs the ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, enrolled only 15,698 new students during the quarter.

Shares on the company closed at $50.43 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

