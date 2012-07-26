ITT Educational 2nd-qtr profit slides

July 26 ITT Educational Services Inc's
quarterly profit fell sharply as new student sign-ups at the
for-profit college chain dropped 9.5 percent.
Net income fell to $46 million, or $1.96 per share for the
second-quarter, from $79 million, or $2.85 per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $329.8 million as the company,
which runs the ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster
College, enrolled only 15,698 new students during the quarter.
Shares on the company closed at $50.43 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.