UPDATE 1-ITT Educational profit down sharply

Jan 26 ITT Educational Services Inc's quarterly profit fell sharply as new student sign-ups at the for-profit college chain slumped 15 percent.

The company's fourth-quarter net income was $76 million, or $2.87 a share, down 22 percent from $97.5 million, or $3.14 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 10 percent to $368.3 million.

The company, which runs the ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, enrolled only 15,125 new students during the quarter.

Total enrollment decreased 14 percent to 73,255 as of Dec. 31.