UPDATE 1-ITT Educational profit down sharply

BRIEF-Trillium Therapeutics provides additional details on TTI-621
Jan 26 ITT Educational Services Inc's quarterly profit fell sharply as new student sign-ups at the for-profit college chain slumped 15 percent.
The company's fourth-quarter net income was $76 million, or $2.87 a share, down 22 percent from $97.5 million, or $3.14 a share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 10 percent to $368.3 million.
The company, which runs the ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College, enrolled only 15,125 new students during the quarter.
Total enrollment decreased 14 percent to 73,255 as of Dec. 31.
* Entegra Financial Corp announces extension of stock repurchase program
* Noble Corp Plc - In Jan 2017, a subsidiary of Transocean Ltd filed suit against co and certain of its units for patent infringement in a Texas federal court