Itaú Unibanco beats third-quarter profit forecasts by large margin

SAO PAULO Oct 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, posted third-quarter net income that surpassed analysts' estimates, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The bank earned recurring profit, or net income excluding one-time items, of 4.022 billion reais ($1.84 billion) in the quarter, above the average 3.782 billion reais projected in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.

