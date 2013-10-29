Itaú Unibanco beats third-quarter profit forecasts by large margin

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
SAO PAULO Oct 29 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest bank by market value, posted third-quarter net income that surpassed analysts' estimates, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The bank earned recurring profit, or net income excluding one-time items, of 4.022 billion reais ($1.84 billion) in the quarter, above the average 3.782 billion reais projected in a Thomson Reuters poll of eight analysts.
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.