ITV buys stake in U.S. reality producer for $360

Activist investor Elliott discloses stake in WS Atkins
LONDON, April 24 U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors said on Monday it had a 6.8 percent in British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins, a regulatory filing showed.
LONDON May 7 ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, has agreed to buy a controlling stake in U.S. reality producer Leftfield Entertainment for an initial payment of $360 million.
ITV said the deal, which has already gained regulatory approval, would make ITV Studios U.S. the largest unscripted independent producer in the United States. It will be earnings enhancing from day one.
ITV will make an initial cash payment of $360m for 80 percent of Leftfield. (Reporting by Kate Holton)
LONDON, April 24 U.S. activist investor Elliott Capital Advisors said on Monday it had a 6.8 percent in British engineering and consultancy firm WS Atkins, a regulatory filing showed.
* TO EXPAND PRESENCE AND INVESTMENT IN TEXAS WITH PLANS TO ADD MORE THAN 550 NEW JOBS AND 79 NEW RETAIL LOCATIONS ACROSS STATE BY END OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 24 Copper edged higher on Monday as centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's strong performance in the first round of the French elections boosted appetite for cyclical assets, sending stock markets sharply higher.