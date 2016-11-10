UPDATE 3-ITV says advertisers cautious as Christmas approaches

* Broadcaster sees Q4 advertising down 7 pct
* Says companies worried about Brexit
* Sees full-year earnings broadly flat
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, Nov 10 British broadcaster ITV
expects advertising revenue on its television channels to fall 7
percent in the run-up to Christmas because companies have become
less confident about the economy after the Brexit vote.
ITV forecast earnings for the year would be broadly flat, in
line with market expectations, helped by growth in a production
business that makes shows such as "Poldark" and "Cold Feet" and
now accounts for close to 40 percent of its revenues.
Uncertainty about the relationship Britain is seeking with
the European Union following June's vote to leave was making
advertisers nervous, Chief Executive Adam Crozier said,
commenting on prospects for the last three months of 2016.
"We are certainly not seeing campaigns pulled or cancelled,"
he told investors on Thursday. "(But) we are seeing some decline
across the majority of the key categories."
Advertising spending this time last year was boosted by the
rugby World Cup which was broadcast by ITV.
ITV, like other commercial free-to-air broadcasters around
the world, is having to adapt to changing viewing habits, as
audiences watch more content from Netflix and Amazon
or on platforms like YouTube.
Crozier, however, said broadcast TV still had an unrivalled
ability to deliver the mass audiences advertisers wanted.
"Ironically, digital advertising from people like Amazon,
Netflix, and Facebook (is up), rightly recognising the power of
television advertising," he said.
Netflix and its rivals have shown a big audience appetite
for scripted drama. Crozier said ITV was investing more into
drama production in its studios business, which had secured 162
new commissions for next year.
ITV was now a "much more balanced and resilient business",
he said, pointing to a 49 percent increase in online viewing and
a 3 percent rise in share of viewing on its flagship channel in
the first nine months, as well as its production units.
But it still relies on advertising for about 60 percent of
its revenue, and Crozier said most categories were down.
Supermarket advertising had been hit by pressures on the
sector, he said, although the retailers were "stirring" ahead of
Christmas.
The festive advertising season begins in earnest later on
Thursday when ITV's main channel broadcasts John Lewis's new
Christmas ad for the first time.
The department stores group has set the standard for
high-profile, big-budget Christmas campaigns in recent years.
ITV, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster,
said net advertising revenue would fall by 3 percent over the
year as a whole.
Shares in ITV, which have fallen 20 percent in the past
couple of months reflecting lowered expectations, were trading
up 1.2 percent at 168 pence at 1318 GMT. Citi said in a note
that ITV's earnings per share felt "better shielded than in the
past" in the face of falling net advertising revenue.
The company said last month it would cut 120 jobs to trim
costs, helping it to deal with uncertainty after the Brexit
vote.
"The Sept/Oct advertising weakness was at the peak of
uncertainty around Brexit, November and December are seeing a
calmer response," said analysts from Jefferies, who have a "Buy"
rating on the stock.
Crozier hinted at more deals to boost the production
business, saying the company had a "good, strong" M&A pipeline
but would show discipline.
ITV had a 1 billion pound ($1.2 billion) offer for Canada's
Entertainment One, maker of children's TV show Peppa
Pig, turned down in August.
($1 = 0.8074 pounds)
(Editing by Keith Weir and Adrian Croft)