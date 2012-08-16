Illinois Tool selling decorative surfaces unit majority stake

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
Aug 16 Illinois Tool Works Inc said Thursday it will sell a majority stake in its decorative surfaces segment, which serves commercial and home construction markets, to a fund managed by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Illinois Tool, which will retain a 49 percent stake in the business, expects cash proceeds of about $1.05 billion at closing, with most of it to be used to buy back shares. It said the fund would make an equity investment of $395 million and borrowing by the new company formed in the deal would bring the total amount of cash up to $1.05 billion.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)