UPDATE 2-Illinois Tool profit tops Wall Street forecasts

Oct 25 Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW.N) reported a 22 percent increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by demand for welding products, stronger auto production and dollar weakness, but the diversified manufacturer said it expects European sales to slow.

Third-quarter net earnings rose to $507.6 million, or $1.04 per share, from $422.0 million, or 84 cents per share, a year before.

The maker of restaurant equipment, industrial packaging, and components for cars and trucks earned $1.00 per share from continuing operations, 2 cents ahead of forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $4.58 billion, slightly ahead of Wall Street forecasts for $4.55 billion. Sales grew more than twice as fast in North America as in Europe, while the weak U.S. dollar contributed almost 5 points of the sales growth.

The dollar will not provide a tailwind in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Illinois Tool forecast modestly weaker European revenues in the fourth quarter, when it expects to earn 86 to 94 cents a share from continuing operations.

Analysts were looking for 91 cents a share in the fourth quarter.

