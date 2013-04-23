UPDATE 1-Illinois Tool cuts 2013 sales forecast on weak demand

April 23 Illinois Tool Works Inc lowered its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, citing "softer-than-anticipated demand" for many of its products.

The diversified manufacturer said it now expects organic sales growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions, of nil to 2 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 3 percent to 5 percent.

ITW also said it now expects full-year earnings from continuing operations of $4.15 to $4.35 per share. In January it forecast $4.17 to $4.37. It pointed out that the mid-point of both estimates was the same: $4.25.

The forecast adjustment came as ITW, which manufactures a range of automotive, test and measurement, food equipment, construction, polymers and fluids and other specialty products, reported a first-quarter profit in line with analysts' expectations.

The Glenview, Illinois-based company earned 96 cents per share excluding one-time items. Sales fell 8 percent to $4 billion.

Organic revenue was down 2.7 percent, worse than the company had forecast, hurt by weakness in Europe.

One bright spot was ITW's automotive segment, which makes metal and plastic components and fasteners for cars and trucks. The unit's organic revenue increased 4 percent.

Sales growth for the auto segment was particularly strong in the Asia Pacific region, where sales rose 24 percent, largely as a result of "a robust auto build environment in China," ITW said.