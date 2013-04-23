UPDATE 1-Illinois Tool cuts 2013 sales forecast on weak demand

April 23 Illinois Tool Works Inc lowered
its full-year sales forecast on Tuesday, citing
"softer-than-anticipated demand" for many of its products.
The diversified manufacturer said it now expects organic
sales growth, which excludes the effect of acquisitions, of nil
to 2 percent this year, down from a previous forecast of 3
percent to 5 percent.
ITW also said it now expects full-year earnings from
continuing operations of $4.15 to $4.35 per share. In January it
forecast $4.17 to $4.37. It pointed out that the mid-point of
both estimates was the same: $4.25.
The forecast adjustment came as ITW, which manufactures a
range of automotive, test and measurement, food equipment,
construction, polymers and fluids and other specialty products,
reported a first-quarter profit in line with analysts'
expectations.
The Glenview, Illinois-based company earned 96 cents per
share excluding one-time items. Sales fell 8 percent to $4
billion.
Organic revenue was down 2.7 percent, worse than the company
had forecast, hurt by weakness in Europe.
One bright spot was ITW's automotive segment, which makes
metal and plastic components and fasteners for cars and trucks.
The unit's organic revenue increased 4 percent.
Sales growth for the auto segment was particularly strong in
the Asia Pacific region, where sales rose 24 percent, largely as
a result of "a robust auto build environment in China," ITW
said.