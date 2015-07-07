Iberdrola to file new takeover plan for UIL in Connecticut

MADRID, July 7 Spanish power group Iberdrola
will set out a new proposal for its $3 billion takeover
of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, the two companies said on
Tuesday, as they seek to address objections raised by a
Connecticut antitrust watchdog.
The energy companies said in a letter to Connecticut's
utilities regulator, filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, that they would withdraw the pending application and
submit a new one in the U.S. state by the end of the month.
Iberdrola agreed in February to buy UIL to gain presence in
Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine and New York as part of an
expansion plan in the United States, which it hopes will offset
falling profits at home.
But in a preliminary decision earlier in July, the Public
Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) of Connecticut rejected
the deal saying the benefits for the public were not "tangible
and sizeable".
Federal regulators have already approved the takeover.
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jose Rodriguez; Editing by Pravin
Char)