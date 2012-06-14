版本:
Mexican watchdog conditions Televisa-Iusacell tie-up

MEXICO CITY, June 14 Mexico's Federal Competition Commission said on Thursday it had approved with conditions broadcaster Televisa's bid for half of cell phone firm Iusacell.

