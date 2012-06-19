UPDATE 1-Televisa, Iusacell accept tie-up conditions

By Cyntia Barrera
MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexican broadcaster
Televisa and cell phone company Iusacell have officially
notified the federal competition commission that they agreed to
the conditions imposed by the agency to allow them to join
forces in the country's mobile phone market.
"They have accepted in written form," a Cofeco source, who
was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Televisa said on Monday that it had agreed to a
series of conditions imposed by Cofeco to let it buy 50 percent
of Iusacell, a $1.6 billion deal aimed at mounting a challenge
to tycoon Carlos Slim's telecommunications empire.
Televisa, however, had to formally submit its acceptance to
Cofeco. Iusacell, which complained the Cofeco conditions were
harsh and hard to meet, had not said whether it would accept the
curbs from Mexico's antitrust regulator.
Mexico has struggled to create competition in its
broadcasting and telecommunications industries, markets defined
by several tycoons who have been battling to enter each other's
strongholds.
The government has denied Slim the chance to enter the
television market, which is dominated by Emilio Azcarraga of
Televisa and Ricardo Salinas Pliego of Iusacell affiliate TV
Azteca, Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster.
A Televisa-Iusacell tie-up would allow the country's leading
television company to enter Mexico's coveted mobile phone
market, which Slim's America Movil now dominates.
The Televisa-Iusacell deal is contingent on the success of a
planned government auction of new television frequencies, which
could create at least one additional television network in
Mexico. This condition is meant to discourage a possible
landslide of legal appeals that could end up delaying the
auction for months or years.
Salinas Pliego, one of Mexico's richest investors, is known
for vigorously contesting regulators, government agencies and
rivals in courtrooms when he feels his businesses are
threatened.
Under Cofeco's conditions, Televisa and TV Azteca will also
have to refrain from forcing would-be TV advertisers to become
Iusacell customers.