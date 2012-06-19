UPDATE 1-Televisa, Iusacell accept tie-up conditions

By Cyntia Barrera

MEXICO CITY, June 19 Mexican broadcaster Televisa and cell phone company Iusacell have officially notified the federal competition commission that they agreed to the conditions imposed by the agency to allow them to join forces in the country's mobile phone market.

"They have accepted in written form," a Cofeco source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Televisa said on Monday that it had agreed to a series of conditions imposed by Cofeco to let it buy 50 percent of Iusacell, a $1.6 billion deal aimed at mounting a challenge to tycoon Carlos Slim's telecommunications empire.

Televisa, however, had to formally submit its acceptance to Cofeco. Iusacell, which complained the Cofeco conditions were harsh and hard to meet, had not said whether it would accept the curbs from Mexico's antitrust regulator.

Mexico has struggled to create competition in its broadcasting and telecommunications industries, markets defined by several tycoons who have been battling to enter each other's strongholds.

The government has denied Slim the chance to enter the television market, which is dominated by Emilio Azcarraga of Televisa and Ricardo Salinas Pliego of Iusacell affiliate TV Azteca, Mexico's No. 2 broadcaster.

A Televisa-Iusacell tie-up would allow the country's leading television company to enter Mexico's coveted mobile phone market, which Slim's America Movil now dominates.

The Televisa-Iusacell deal is contingent on the success of a planned government auction of new television frequencies, which could create at least one additional television network in Mexico. This condition is meant to discourage a possible landslide of legal appeals that could end up delaying the auction for months or years.

Salinas Pliego, one of Mexico's richest investors, is known for vigorously contesting regulators, government agencies and rivals in courtrooms when he feels his businesses are threatened.

Under Cofeco's conditions, Televisa and TV Azteca will also have to refrain from forcing would-be TV advertisers to become Iusacell customers.