Ivanhoe Energy seeks bankruptcy protection as oil prices weigh

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 20 Ivanhoe Energy Inc
said on Friday it will seek protection under Canada's
Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, as the company becomes the latest
small oil-sands developer to struggle with oil prices that have
fallen by more than half since June.
The company has been unable to make a C$2.1 million ($1.7
million) payment on a debenture issue and received a default
notice earlier this week for the C$73.3 million issue. Ivanhoe
was founded by famed mining investor Robert Friedland, who has
lent the company $2.74 million since October.
Ivanhoe is the latest small oil sands developer struggling
to survive low oil prices while operating in one
of the world's highest-cost regions. It owns the Tamarack
thermal oil sands property in northern Alberta and controls
another heavy oil property in Ecuador.
Privately held Laricina Energy Ltd said on Friday it would
suspend operations at its Germain heavy oil project and put
expansions at the site estimated to contain almost 1 billion
barrels of tar-like bitumen on hold.
Laricina, which said in October it would seek a buyer, is
holding talks with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
after it failed to meet covenants on a C$150 million note issue.
Under the terms of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act,
Ivanhoe has up to six months of protection from creditors to
restructure its operations. If the company, which had $61.3
million in long-term debt at the end of the third quarter,
cannot restructure its operations or find new financing it will
become bankrupt.
"The company continues to be actively engaged in discussions
with various stakeholders to recapitalize the company," Ivanhoe
said in a statement. "Strategic and financial alternatives under
consideration are focused on relieving the financial burden of
the company's current debt structure and obtaining additional
financing necessary to fund ongoing operations."
Ivanhoe shares were halted on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
They last traded on Thursday at 87 Canadian cents.
($1 = 1.2535 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)