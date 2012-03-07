Ivanhoe Australia starts producing copper in Australia

BRIEF-CVR Refining posts Q4 loss per unit $0.07
* CVR Refining reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
MELBOURNE, March 8 Ivanhoe Australia has started producing copper and gold from its Osborne acquisition in Australia, the company, 59 percent owned by billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines, said on Thursday.
"The commencement of copper-gold production at the Osborne facilities is an important first step in what we envisage will be the creation of a strong cashflow stream for 15 to 20 years," Ivanhoe Australia Chief Executive Peter Reeve said.
* CVR Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results and announces cash dividend of 50 cents
* Standard Motor Products Inc announces new stock repurchase program