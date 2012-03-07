版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 8日 星期四 07:59 BJT

Ivanhoe Australia starts producing copper in Australia

MELBOURNE, March 8 Ivanhoe Australia has started producing copper and gold from its Osborne acquisition in Australia, the company, 59 percent owned by billionaire Robert Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines, said on Thursday.

"The commencement of copper-gold production at the Osborne facilities is an important first step in what we envisage will be the creation of a strong cashflow stream for 15 to 20 years," Ivanhoe Australia Chief Executive Peter Reeve said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐