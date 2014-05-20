Ivanhoe Mines to raise C$150 mln in equity offering

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
May 20 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd said on Tuesday it has entered into agreements to raise C$150 million ($137.65 million) in a share and warrants offering. The funds would be used to develop its mining projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Ivanhoe said C$125 million of the funds would come from a bought deal with a syndicate of investment banks. The remaining C$25 million would be raised in a private placement with Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe's founder and chairman.
($1 = 1.0898 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Bernard Orr)
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319