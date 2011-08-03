版本:
Ivanhoe sees Oyu Tolgoi on track to produce copper in 2013

KALGOORLIE, Australia Aug 3 Ivanhoe Mines says its Oyu Tolgoi mine is on track to start producing in 2013, Chief Executive Robert Friedland said on Wednesday.

The construction budget at the Mongolian project, operated by Rio Tinto , for 2011 is $2.3 billion, he said.

He added the mine is on track to start up "ahead of schedule and under budget."

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)

