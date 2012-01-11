UPDATE 1-Ivanhoe Energy to sell China gas project stake for $160 mln

Jan 11 Ivanhoe Energy said it will sell its stake in the Zitong natural gas project to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell for about $160 million in cash, to focus on oil exploration projects.

The Canadian heavy oil producer said its Sunwing Zitong Energy unit will sell its interest in the Zitong block in China's Sichuan Basin to Shell's Chinese unit, to focus on its oil projects in Canada, Ecuador, Mongolia and China.

Under the deal, Ivanhoe will receive a payment of up to $85 million as reimbursement for past qualified and recoverable costs incurred and up to $75 million on closing of the transaction.

Shell will also assume the $20 million bond that Ivanhoe was supposed to post to the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), as part as part of completion of a supplementary agreement, the company said in a statement.

The deal, for which UBS is the financial adviser to Ivanhoe Energy, is expected to close on Dec. 31, 2012.

Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$1.16 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.