Ivanhoe sees low chance of power delay to Oyu Tolgoi mine

UPDATE 4-Singapore Airlines places $14 bln wide-body Boeing order
* Blow to Airbus as jetmaker hesitates over bigger A350 (Adds analyst comment, details)
MELBOURNE Dec 1 Ivanhoe Mines on Thursday said there was only a small chance of a delay to a power contract with China to operate the Oyu Tologi copper project in neighbouring Mongolia.
"There is a very very small probability of a delay," Robert Friedland, Ivanhoe's chief executive, said.
Vancouver-based Ivanhoe is 49 percent owned by global mining giant Rio Tinto and is focused on developing the Oyu Tolgoi project, which is located in Mongolia's South Gobi region and is one of the largest known copper deposits in the world.
* Blow to Airbus as jetmaker hesitates over bigger A350 (Adds analyst comment, details)
* Cliffs natural resources inc - in 2017, cliffs expects to generate $510 million of net income and $850 million of adjusted ebitda
Feb 9 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Thursday alleged that several intellectual property agencies were filing false complaints against vendors on its e-commerce platforms.