Ivanhoe Mines hires banks to explore options around DRC assets

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
TORONTO Aug 18 Ivanhoe Mines has retained BMO Capital Markets Ltd and Morgan Stanley & Co as financial advisers to conduct a strategic review of its Kamoa and Kipushi copper projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Vancouver, British Columbia-based Ivanhoe, headed by well known mining financier Robert Friedland, said on Monday that the strategic review would initially focus on the potential introduction of third-party strategic investors or joint-venture parties for the Kamoa and Kipushi projects.
Ivanhoe said it would continue to examine other options like a corporate reorganization and a project spin-off. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.