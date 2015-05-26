China's Zijin to buy stake in Ivanhoe's DRC copper project

LONDON May 26 Chinese mining company Zijin
Mining Group has agreed to buy almost half of the
Kamoa copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
from Ivanhoe Mines for $412 million, the companies said on
Tuesday.
Under the deal, Zijin will buy through its subsidiary, Gold
Mountains International Mining Company Limited, a 49.5 percent
stake in Ivanhoe Mines' subsidiary Kamoa Holding Limited, which
currently owns 95 percent in the DRC copper project.
The mining sector has been hit in the last three years by a
steep decline in metals prices but copper is seen by analysts as
one of the commodities with the brightest prospects given some
supply constraints.
Zijin has also recently purchased a 9.9 percent stake in
Ivanhoe mines and the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea from
Barrick Gold.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)