Ivanhoe Mines to meet with Congo government over Kamoa deal

TORONTO May 28 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd's
chief executive said on Thursday that he will meet with
officials from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) this
weekend to address any "misunderstandings" around his company's
deal to sell nearly half of its Komoa copper project.
The government opposes the transaction, according to media
reports, because it was not consulted on Zijin Mining Group Co
Ltd's agreement to buy a 49.5 percent stake in
Ivanhoe subsidiary Kamoa Holding Ltd, which owns 95 percent of
the DRC copper project.
Ivanhoe Chief Executive Lars-Eric Johansson said on a
conference call on Thursday to discuss the $412 million Zijin
deal that he will lead a group of senior executives to Kinshasa,
but was unaware of any required government approval.
The Zijin partnership had been discussed with government and
mining officials before final negotiations began, Johansson
said, adding that the transaction is not expected to close until
late July.
The government holds a 5 percent stake in Kamoa and has been
offered a bigger share, Ivanhoe said.
"We have written a letter to the president offering to sell
up to 15 percent of the project," said Ivanhoe Chairman Robert
Friedland. "That is on terms to be mutually agreed, and I have
every expectation that we will do exactly that and hopefully
sooner than later,"
A feasibility study on the Kamoa project is expected at the
end of next year.
