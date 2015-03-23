UPDATE 1-Zijin Mining to acquire stake in Friedland's Ivanhoe Mines

(Recasts; Adds stock price move, analyst comment, background)
TORONTO, March 23 China's Zijin Mining Group
is set to buy a 9.9 percent stake in
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd for about C$105 million ($83.77
million) and is in "detailed" talks on jointly developing
Ivanhoe's copper project in central Africa, the two companies
said on Monday.
Shares in Ivanhoe Mines, which is led by the mining
financier Robert Friedland and also owns a large platinum
deposit in South Africa and zinc assets in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, soared 17 percent to C$1.14.
Zijin and Vancouver-based Ivanhoe have agreed to explore
opportunities to collaborate on Ivanhoe's three projects,
Friedland said.
"In particular, Ivanhoe and Zijin are in detailed, friendly
discussions about the strategic co-development of our Kamoa
copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo," Friedland
said in the joint statement.
Under deal terms, Ivanhoe will issue roughly 76.8 million
common shares to Zijin via a private placement at a price of
C$1.36 per share.
Zijin is one of China's largest gold producers and
second-largest mineral copper producer.
Zijin's chairman said earlier on Monday that it is in talks
to buy gold and copper mining assets abroad and expects to
finalize some acquisitions this year.
($1 = 1.2535 Canadian dollars)
