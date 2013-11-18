BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines gives updated independent preliminary economic assessment of Kamoa copper discovery

Nov 18 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd :
* Announces updated independent preliminary economic assessment
of its kamoa
copper discovery
* Says a large mine and smelter would be developed using a
two-phased approach
* Says pea highlights include pre-tax internal rate of return
of 18.5%;
after-tax irr of 15.2%
* Says pea highlights include after-tax net present value, at
an 8% discount
rate, of US$2.5 billion
* Says pea highlights include steady-state production target of
300,000 tonnes
per year of blister copper
* Says pea highlights include low pre-production capital
requirement of
approximately US$1.4 billion
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage