UPDATE 1-Ivanhoe expects Rio dispute ruling within two weeks

LONDON Dec 9 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
said it expects a ruling on an arbitration dispute with Rio
Tinto, its largest shareholder, to be delivered within a
couple of weeks.
Deputy chairman Peter Meredith told the Mongolia Investment
Summit in London that a ruling could even come next week.
Global miner Rio Tinto owns 48.5 percent of Ivanhoe
and initiated the arbitration process in 2010 after Ivanhoe
adopted a shareholder rights plan that Rio contends breaches its
contractual rights.
Ivanhoe is constructing the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold project,
home to one of the world's largest-known copper deposits, in
Mongolia. The project, 66-percent owned by Ivanhoe, is located
about 50 miles from the border with commodity-hungry China.
Meredith said Ivanhoe is still in talks with China over a
three or four-year power supply agreement.
Commercial production from Oyu Tolgoi, literally the
Turquoise Hill, is expected to start in the first half of 2013.
Average annual output in its first 10 years of commercial
output is expected to exceed 650,000 ounces of gold, 3 million
ounces of silver and 1.2 billion pounds (544,000 tonnes) of
copper.
About 14,000 people are working on the site, of which 8,000
are Mongolian. Oyu Tolgoi is the country's third-largest city.