Fiat's Iveco to close 5 truck plants in Europe by end-2012

TURIN, July 1 Fiat Industrial's truck unit Iveco will close five truck plants in Europe by the end of 2012 to adapt its manufacturing footprint to Europe's plummeting truck sales, Iveco CEO Alfredo Altavilla said on Sunday.

Speaking at the presentation of the company's new Stralis truck, Altavilla said about 1,075 workers would be affected.

The company's plan to invest 500 million euros in Spain and hire 1,100 new workers there would not be affected, he said, adding that he expected to hire the first 500 in Spain by the end of this year.