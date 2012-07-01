UPDATE 1-Fiat's Iveco to close 5 European truck plants by year-end

TURIN, July 1 Fiat Industrial's truck unit Iveco will close five truck plants in three European countries by the end of 2012 to adapt its manufacturing footprint to Europe's plummeting truck sales, Iveco CEO Alfredo Altavilla said on Sunday.

Speaking at the presentation of the company's new Stralis truck, Altavilla said about 1,075 workers would be affected.

The plants slated for closure are in Chambery, France; Gratz, Austria, as well as Ulm, Weisveil and Goerlitz, all in Germany.

Altvavilla said he would provide a cost savings figure during the company's conference call for its second-quarter results on July 30.

The company's plan to invest 500 million euros ($634.5 million) in Spain and hire 1,100 new workers there would not be affected by the plant closures, he said, adding that he expected to hire the first 500 in Spain by year-end.

Speaking with journalists after the Stralis presentation, Altavilla brushed off speculation that Iveco or Fiat Industrial could be a buyer of U.S. truckmaker Navistar.

"It's a great brand with a great distribution network, but its engine strategy is completely different from ours and there would be no platform synergy" from an acquisition of Navistar, he said.